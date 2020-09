by In

Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc









Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting

of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc. will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, 25 October 2020

at the Wok Works Thai Cuisine, Shop 2, North Village, 4 Beaton Road, Kellyville NSW 2155