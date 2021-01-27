Another probe Report against SLC swept under the carpet

Source:Sundayobserver

An important probe Report over a case of match fixing implicating a cricket administrator has been discarded as garbage by Sri Lanka Cricket raising questions on the integrity of an organisation that is allowed to carry on with impunity.

Former Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera initiated the probe when it was brought to his notice that the outcome of a domestic contest involving Panadura Sports Club and Kalutara PCC was fixed on the instructions of a cricket official.

The probe was done by President’s Council Palitha Kumarasinghe whose Report was submitted to Minister Jayasekera who in turn passed it on to Sri Lanka Cricket for action. The probe Report accuses the official of “improper conduct’ with damning evidence.

What is most alarming is that the captain of Panadura Sports Club, Chamara Silva who wore the Sri Lanka cap, had in an affidavit stated that he refused to implement instructions given by club official Ravin Wickremaratne.