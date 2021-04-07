Anton and Bronwen Swan felicitated by the Sri Lankan Community

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – April 2021





Anton Swan, the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland was felicitated on his receiving the OAM at the Australia Day awards.The community thanked him and his wife Bronwen Swan for the 30 years of service to the Sri Lankan community in Queensland, in front of a section of the diplomatic community including the Consul General of Sri Lanka for New South Wales and Queensland, Lakshman Hulugalle, on Sunday 21 March. The function was hosted by FSOQ.

The evening that started with flowers and garlands to the guests included speeches to recognise his service over the years and presentation of a plaque as a memento interspersed by cultural dances from the Sri Lankan and Bharatha Natyam traditions. All speakers at the function acknowledged Anton’s selfless service across all sections of the community.