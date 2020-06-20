Anton Swan, Dean of the Consular Corps of Queensland

Anton Swan, former president of the Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, has been appointed the Dean of the Consular Corps of Queensland. He is the first Sri Lankan Consul General in Australia to be appointed to this position.

There are around 50 countries in the group and the Dean is appointed to serve for one year only and is based on seniority. We have been privileged to have Anton serve the Sri Lankan community in this capacity, with dedication and commitment for over 25 years. It is an honorary position which entails many hours of work and travel without any monetary imbursement from the government. It is done purely out of love and a sense of service to his motherland and the community.









On behalf of the Sri Lanka Society of Queensland and the Sri Lankan Community we congratulate Anton Swan and extend our Best Wishes to him and his family.







