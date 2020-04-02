APART BUT TOGETHER – By KEITH BATOO
I heard a little rumour,
I don’t know if it’s true
That the world is going to be at peace
For a month or may be two
The shooters can’t go out to shoot
The dealers cannot deal
The bombers cannot throw grenades
So mother earth can heal
I heard that folk must stay at home
And spend time with their kin
Slow down relax and take a breath
And find some peace within
I heard that food and water
Is being shared around
So everyone has got enough
World kindness has been found
The queens and kings and governments
Have settled for enough
Instead of always wanting more
While millions see it rough
The factories have all closed their doors
And so have schools and bars
The atmosphere is cleaner now
A healthier world is ours
And though we may be worried
About money, jobs and bills
We will notice beauty everywhere
Blue skies, fresh lakes, green hills
The social isolation
Is really not a curse
A blessing in disguise I’d say
To stop things getting worse
And when the month or two is over
And we can go back to our lives
People can show gratitude
That their loved ones all survived
Drugs and bombs and bullets
Will be put away for good
There will be no hate or bitterness
All children will have food
I’m not sure if it’s a rumour
Perhaps it’s just a dream
But with all of us together
We can make it as a team.
