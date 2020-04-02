







APART BUT TOGETHER – By KEITH BATOO

I heard a little rumour,

I don’t know if it’s true

That the world is going to be at peace

For a month or may be two

The shooters can’t go out to shoot

The dealers cannot deal

The bombers cannot throw grenades

So mother earth can heal

I heard that folk must stay at home

And spend time with their kin

Slow down relax and take a breath

And find some peace within

I heard that food and water

Is being shared around

So everyone has got enough

World kindness has been found

The queens and kings and governments

Have settled for enough

Instead of always wanting more

While millions see it rough

The factories have all closed their doors

And so have schools and bars

The atmosphere is cleaner now

A healthier world is ours

And though we may be worried

About money, jobs and bills

We will notice beauty everywhere

Blue skies, fresh lakes, green hills

The social isolation

Is really not a curse

A blessing in disguise I’d say

To stop things getting worse

And when the month or two is over

And we can go back to our lives

People can show gratitude

That their loved ones all survived

Drugs and bombs and bullets

Will be put away for good

There will be no hate or bitterness

All children will have food

I’m not sure if it’s a rumour

Perhaps it’s just a dream

But with all of us together

We can make it as a team.







