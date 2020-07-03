by In

Apartment for sale or rent – Duplex apartment in Bambalapitiya Colombo 04 Sri Lanka

Apartment details are as follows:

Size: Sq ft : 1350

Bed rooms : 03

Bath rooms : 03

Sitting and dining

Kitchen and pantry

Servants toilet

Balconies with sea view

Furnished and Air-conditioned

Parking

Security

For sale : LKR. 40,000,000 Negotiable

For Rent :LKR. 200,000 Negotiable

Contact :Mr Harsha De Silva

Mobile/WhatsApp : 94+773201993

email : bestproperty.ha@gmail.com

Please submit the following enquiry form with

your enquiry and I will contact you.

