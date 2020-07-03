Apartment for sale or rent – Duplex apartment in Bambalapitiya Colombo 04 Sri Lanka
Apartment details are as follows:
Size: Sq ft : 1350
Bed rooms : 03
Bath rooms : 03
Sitting and dining
Kitchen and pantry
Servants toilet
Balconies with sea view
Furnished and Air-conditioned
Parking
Security
For sale : LKR. 40,000,000 Negotiable
For Rent :LKR. 200,000 Negotiable
Contact :Mr Harsha De Silva
Mobile/WhatsApp : 94+773201993
email : bestproperty.ha@gmail.com
Please submit the following enquiry form with
your enquiry and I will contact you.
Contact :Mr Harsha De Silva
Mobile/WhatsApp : 94+773201993
email : bestproperty.ha@gmail.com
Leave a Reply