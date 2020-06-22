Apartments for sale: 93 FIFE RESIDENCIES – COLOMBO 05 Sri Lanka

“93 Fife Residencies” by New Delmon Group , Centrally Located at No.93, Fife road, Colombo 5, comprising 40 apartments of three bed rooms.

93 Fife Residencies Private Limited (PV 130353) is a subsidiary of New Delmon Hospital, established to cater the boom in the real estate housing industry in Sri Lanka. Located in the most sought after landmark at No 93, Fife road, Colombo 5, the upcoming apartment complex is in close proximity to hotels, hospitals, supermarkets, Restaurants, schools and many other modern day requirements.

93 Fife Residencies is architected and engineered by renowned Surath Wickramasinghe Associates to conform to international standards and to cater uniquely designed modern architecture apartments and provide true luxury with sophistication and elegance blended in tranquillity at an elite residential neighbourhood in the heart of Colombo. Each apartment companies of three bed rooms including a spacious living room, pantry, dining room, maids quarters, dual entrance that would be guarantee a comfortable living for all occupants.

For further clarifications, please feel free to contact:

Mr. Hashan Thilanka Wijesundara

Managing Director

T134B2, ON320 Apartments, Colombo 02

Contact no- 0777 346 989 (+94 777 346 989)

Email- exclusivepropertyinvestmentssl@gmail.com

Web- www.exclusivepropertyinvestmentssl.com

93 Fife Residencies aims for excellence in all aspects and as a company will commit to develop high quality residential complexes with growth potential and favorable conditions.

Details of the apartment as follows-

3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, living/dinning, kitchen/ pantry, maid’s room/bathroom, dual entrance, drying yard and balconies (1600 sqft)

Common facilities-

• Fully equipped gym

• Children’s play area at rooftop level

• Swimming pool

• Outdoor function area with BBQ facilities on the rooftop

• Management office

• Multi function room

• Car washing bay

• Guest Parking

• Drivers rest room

• Staff rest rooms and changing rooms

• Early streamer emission lightning protecting system









Payment options-

option 1

Attractive discount for 100% and 50% upfront payment

option 2

List price-as per the below payment plan

Reservation fee- Rs 500,000

Down payment- 10% (signing of sales and purchase agreement)

Balance- To be paid interest free monthly instalments/ upon completion

or which ever occurs first.

• Keys will be handled only upon full payment after the completion of

the project.









