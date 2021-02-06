Apply for a $250 Power Saving Bonus

What you need to know before completing your application

The $250 Power Saving Bonus for Pensioner Concession Card holders and some Health Care Card holders (including JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy and Abstudy recipients) is now available. Before submitting an application for the bonus, please read the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility requirements

You must be a Victorian residential energy consumer (i.e. have a residential electricity account)

You must receive one of the following concession benefits:

Centrelink Pensioner Concession Card

JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy or Abstudy

Department of Veterans Affairs Pensioner Concession Card (DVA Pensioner Concession Card holders will be able to apply online from 1 March 2021 or may access the bonus through a manual application from 1 February 2021 – email info.vec@delwp.vic.gov.au

Before you start

To submit an application, you will need to have the following documents ready:

An Original PDF or a hard-copy version of your household electricity bill from your retailer

Your Centrelink Customer Reference Number (CRN). You can find this on your concession card or in your MyGov account

https://powersavingbonus2.energy.vic.gov.au/

The payment will be available for 12 months, but there is a limit of one per household.

(Thanks to Mr N Thiagarajah for alerting me about the above payment)