Apply for the Australian HomeBuilder Grant
Source:SRO
On 29 November 2020, the Australian Government announced an extension to the HomeBuilder program to 31 March 2021, with a number of changes to the grant amount and criteria. This means you do not need to submit your application by 31 December 2020.
Key dates
- 4 June 2020-31 December 2020 — enter into a contract to build or renovate between these dates to be eligible for the $25,000 grant.
- 1 January 2021-31 March 2021 — enter into a contract to build or renovate between these dates to be eligible for the $15,000 grant.
- 14 April 2021 — all applications, irrespective of when the building or renovation contract was signed, must be submitted within the HomeBuilder application portal by this date.
While all applications must be submitted by 14 April 2021, it does not mean that all supporting documents must be uploaded by then. You can continue uploading your supporting documents, as they become available, beyond 14 April 2021.
HomeBuilder applications must be lodged via the online portal.
Register to receive HomeBuilder updates
If you have not already registered for email updates, do so now.
Read the HomeBuilder Grant guidelines
Before lodging your application via the online portal, it is important to confirm that you meet all the eligibility criteria and gather all the documents you will need to upload with your application.
In addition to reading the guidelines, you can use our decision tool, which provides general guidance, to help you determine your eligibility for the HomeBuilder Grant.
Lodge your application
HomeBuilder Grant applications are to be lodged via the online portal and must be received by no later than 14 April 2021.
You can lodge your application in a multi-step process with the initial lodgement being after an eligible HomeBuilder contract has been entered into.
Once construction has commenced and the payment eligibility requirement milestones have been met, any additional supporting documentation must be lodged via the online portal.
Next steps
We will advise you whether your application has been approved or declined, generally within 15 business days of a complete application being received.
The grant will be paid into your nominated account, generally within 5 days of notifying you that your application was successful.