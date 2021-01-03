Apply for the Australian HomeBuilder Grant

Source:SRO

On 29 November 2020, the Australian Government announced an extension to the HomeBuilder program to 31 March 2021, with a number of changes to the grant amount and criteria. This means you do not need to submit your application by 31 December 2020.

Key dates

4 June 2020-31 December 2020 — enter into a contract to build or renovate between these dates to be eligible for the $25,000 grant.

1 January 2021-31 March 2021 — enter into a contract to build or renovate between these dates to be eligible for the $15,000 grant.

14 April 2021 — all applications, irrespective of when the building or renovation contract was signed, must be submitted within the HomeBuilder application portal by this date.

While all applications must be submitted by 14 April 2021, it does not mean that all supporting documents must be uploaded by then. You can continue uploading your supporting documents, as they become available, beyond 14 April 2021.

HomeBuilder applications must be lodged via the online portal.

Register to receive HomeBuilder updates

If you have not already registered for email updates, do so now.

Subscribe to updates