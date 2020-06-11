Aravinda’s stunning season for Prahran CC-by Ian Crawford

Source:Island

It came to the attention of the Prahran Cricket Club that looming star Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva was keen to improve his game under different conditions, than at home, and a “visit” to Australia was a possibility.

Due to the many connections with Sri Lankan cricket already established by the Club, Bob Parish, former long serving President, and still then extremely heavily involved, (also a past Chairman of Cricket Victoria for many decades and long serving Chairman of the Australian Cricket Board) together with me the then President (we both went on to serve 28 and 27 years respectively in that role) decided, with the Club, that we would endeavour to obtain Aravinda’s services.

It should be noted, and it has been well documented, that Bob Parish vigorously led world cricket Nations, through their respective Boards, to have Sri Lanka admitted and accepted in a major role as a playing Country. He was vitally instrumental in this happening.









During the Australian winter of 1988, I was in constant contact with Aravinda who ultimately agreed to go to Melbourne, and play with Prahran, to experience cricket out there. Bob actually paid personally for the return air fare.

A part time job was arranged with third generation sporting company A. G. Thompson (soon then to become Kookaburra Sport) and all was set for his arrival. Accommodation of course was in hand.

Due to Sri Lankan National cricket duties Aravinda missed the first three rounds of Club cricket, then it all happened!!

An incredible and amazing season was performed by Aravinda in the summer of 1988-89. He played in nine matches, scored 607 runs at 77.44 and claimed 28 wickets at 17.75 together with six catches. His highest score was 211. He had two more centuries and four 50’s. His best bowling figures were six for 115. There were two other five wicket hauls. Truly remarkable. His attacking and attractive style had cricket lovers totally in awe of him.

It was mooted at the time by cricket journalists, and both former and then Victorian players, that Aravinda could/should be selected to represent Victoria in the famous Sheffield Shield Competition. However Australian cricket domestic rules prevented this from happening.









Aravinda top scored in a One Day, 50 over, Day/Night Grand Final at the MCG when Prahran defeated Essendon. A most wonderful sight to see.

Aravinda sadly could not play in the final round of the season as he had to return home for further National duties which meant he missed a total of four games. He finished runner-up, only two votes behind the winner of the prestigious Ryder Medal, (named after former Victoria and Australia Captain Jack Ryder) Richard McCarthy of the North Melbourne Cricket Club. An unbelievable performance considering the two appointed umpires for each game award 3-2-1 votes therefore it is possible to receive 6 votes for a “first class” match performance.

In all the years gone by since then Aravinda, on his many, many visits back to Australia, never forgets to firstly see how the Prahran Cricket Club are performing and attend the ground where possible as his time permits. His continued advice and encouragement to the young ‘budding’ club cricketers there, and his playing performance of 88-89, will never, ever be forgotten.







