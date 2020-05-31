ARIANA’S GRAND-E GESTURE: By Joe Van Langenberg

In the almost immediate aftermath of the horrendous suicide bombing at the Manchester arena on May 22nd 2017, where around 22 young concert-goers lost their lives, in addition to about 59 others sustaining injuries, diminutive 23-year-old Ariana Grande is determined not to allow anything to get in her way.

The doe-eyed beauty, who has made quite a name for herself & continues being a pivotal part of the music industry, has now decided to organise a star-studded musical extravaganza, to honour those whose lives had been so cruelly snuffed out by a radicalised fanatic.

Ms Grande has vowed to return to Manchester this Sunday, in order to raise funds for the families of those who succumbed to their fate. Quite a Grand-e gesture from a dynamic pocket rocket. Lesser mortals would have been dissuaded from taking any further chances with their personal safety & the safety of others, But Ariana Grande also dubbed ”Petite Fluer”, is a courageous young lady, who has time & again triumphed over adversity, while remaining philosophical throughout it all.

Among some of the biggest performers expected to grace the stage, will be Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin’s Coldplay, Take that, Pharrel Williams, Usher & One Direction singer Niall Horan.

The concert will get underway at the Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground. And it will be broadcast live, by courtesy of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) television & radio.

The magnanimous Ms Grande, wrote a heartfelt message on her social media account, announcing the concert, ”Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us”, All proceeds from the ”One love Manchester” concert, will be diverted to the ”We love Manchester Emergency Fund”, which has been set up by the Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross Fund. Ms Grande’s untiring efforts have hitherto raked in more than $11 million; a phenomenal amount on all accounts.







