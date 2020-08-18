AS WE APPROACH THE PETERITE CENTENARY – By Algi Wijewickrema

We promised that we would publish monthly, about pioneering Rectors and notable alumni as we approach the centenary of our beloved College and so here’s a summarised version of that 1st Rector of St. Peter’s (note to differentiate between Fr. Maurice Le Goc who was the 1st Rector while the name of the College was St. Joseph’s College Colombo South). Even the summary is somewhat lengthy as Fr. Nicholas Perera’s achievements for St. Peter’s are legion.

VERY REV. FR. D J NICHOLAS PERERA OMI, MA; BSC (LOND)

(1927-1943)

Rev. Fr. Nicholas Perera was first appointed as the President of the newly opened school, St. Joseph’s College, Colombo South when it opened on 18th January 1922. The reason being that Rev. Fr. Maurice Le Goc who was Rector of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo functioned as the Rector of the newly established school also.









Fr. Nicholas Perera as President, ensured that St. Peter’s impacted the local educational sphere in a positive way within a very short time.

8th April of 1927 was a historical day for College as that was the day the College established its own identity. The branch of St. Joseph’s College Colombo South was registered as a separate secondary school by Gazette notification No: 7575 of 2nd April, 1927 as St. Peter’s College. On 16th June 1926, it was sanctioned by His Grace Rev. Dr. Anthoine Coudert the Archbishop of Colombo and the Department of Education that St. Joseph’s College South be renamed St. Peter’s College with Fr. Nicholas Perera appointed as its first Rector. On 29th June 1927, the feast day of St. Peter, the new College flag with the colours – Blue, White and Gold was blessed and hoisted by Rev. Fr. Le Goc, who in his speech describing the flag stated that Blue signifies heaven, White purity of heart, and Gold achievement and high resolve and added that St. Peter’s would, at no distant date, be one of the greatest Educational Institutions in the island.

What prophetic words they turned out to be, as under the dynamic leadership of Fr. Nicholas Perera, St. Peter’s made great leaps forward. Within only 8 years from its inauguration, in 1930 to be precise, one student entered the Medical College and another the Science Faculty of the University College. Many others followed suit and earned distinction for themselves and the College.









Cricket commenced at St. Peter’s in 1927 with Norman Paternott as the first captain of the school (1927-30) who was also the school’s first Head Prefect. Three of his sons Aubrey, Rodney and Hamish also played cricket for St. Peter’s later on.

The year 1930 saw the opening of the ‘grounds’ which has proven to be a tremendous boost for sports at St. Peter’s.

In 1933 the first Josephian-Peterite cricket match was played. Fr. Le Goc, who was still Rector of St. Joseph’s, insisted that the first ‘Big-Match’ should be played on the Peterite grounds which had been opened in 1930. George Jayaweera captained the Peterite team in this inaugural ‘Big Match’.

The magnificent Hall, subsequently named after Fr. Nicholas Perera, was completed in 1931. The extension of the classrooms, a science block, the physics theatre and the Priests’ Quarters were also completed not too long thereafter.

Rugby commenced at St. Peter’s in 1932 under the captaincy of Lim Bilimoria (grandfather of the current Warden of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia) and in 1934 St. Peter’s recorded their first victory – against Royal – under Shirley Illesinghe. In 1935 under Fred Kellar, St. Peter’s beat Trinity for the 1st time and were joint champions with Trinity that year. The very next year in 1936, the Peterites became invincible schools rugby champions under Archibald Perera and continued to be schools champions for four years on the trot thereafter (1936-40).

The Peterite athletes ably coached by Mr. Herbert Wittachy, won the Tarbat and Jefferson Cups at the Public Schools Athletic Meet In 1935.









In a matter of just over a decade St. Peter’s had made its mark in no uncertain terms.

From 1922 to 1943, Fr. Nicholas Perera, first as President and then as Rector, had laid such a solid foundation for St. Peter’s to flourish and he no doubt brought great honour upon the College with his geniality, experience and dedication to duty.

On 9th November 1943 Fr. Nicholas Perera handed over the reins of Rectorship to Rev. Fr. Basil Wiratunga.

By Algi Wijewickrema

