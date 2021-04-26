Ashley Aubrey passes away

Source:Dailynews

Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Volleyball Federation Ashley Aubrey passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. Ashley though not a Volleyball player rendered great service for the SLVBF in promoting the game having good rapport with all officials as well as players throughout his career as Secretary for a period of over 16 years.

He was instrumental in carrying out duties in consulting international Federations to get the much needed support for Sri Lanka Volleyball Federation using all his knowledge .

Though he was not involved in Volleyball in the past was a person highly involved with Athletics as a qualified coach in the Mercantile Athletic Association. Once he served as a Vice President of Mercantile Athletic Association and did yeoman service to bring its Athletics to a greater height during his tenure of Vice Presidency.

His demise at a crucial moment is one that SLVBF consider as a great loss for the Federation. According to his family members the funeral arrangements are yet to be decided.