Ashwin breaks Murali’s all time Test record-by Indika Welagedara

Muttiah Muralidaran (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin

Source:Dailynews

Indian spinner Ashwin surpassed this record, when he dismissed Australian left hander Josh Hazlewood clean bowled in the morning session on day four of the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Hazlewood was the 192nd left-hander to be dismissed by Ashwin which is the most by any bowler in Test cricket history.

Earlier, Muralitharan held the record of dismissing most left-handers in Test cricket as he had claimed 191 lefthanders in his legendary career.

Players who have taken more lefthanders wickets in Test cricket thus far is as follows,

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) -192

Muttiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) – 191

James Anderson (England) – 186

Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 172

Shane Warne (Australia) – 172

Anil Kumble (India) – 167