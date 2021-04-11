Athlete Karunananda kept Sri Lanka’s flag flying at Tokyo Olympics

Ranatunge Karunananda

Source:Dailynews

R. J. K. Karunananda who was more popularly known among his admirers as Ranatunge Karunananda developed his talents as an athlete after joining the Sri Lanka Army. He reached National level while coming third in the 5,000m race at the National Track and Field Championships in 1957. He was again placed third in the same event in 1962. In a determined effort to win the National Championship he won the 5,000m race in 1963 in 15 minutes and 18.2 seconds.

‘Karu’ who won the event while serving as a Corporal in the First Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army, did not stop at that.

The same year, representing the Defence Services, he won the 5,000m event in 14 minutes 56.8 seconds while creating a new Sri Lanka record and shattering the then existing record of 15 minutes 2.0 seconds.

He also won the Army Road Race completing the 10,000m course in 28 minutes 0.2 seconds. Displaying his capabilities ‘Karu’ was included in the Sri Lanka Team for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

At the Olympics, in Tokyo, he was placed 29th in the 10,000m in a time of 34 minutes and 21.6 seconds. Coming last he ran the final three rounds all by himself. When he completed the course all the spectators gave him a standing ovation for his courage in keeping with the Olympic ideals of participation in the Games.

The Sri Lankan runner turned out to be the hero at the Tokyo Olympics, because of his determination to show that participation is more important than victory, which is the aim of the Olympic Games.

This little Sri Lankan star, unlike others who took part in the event, did not give up and was therefore praised by the international media.

Even after his return to Ceylon, ‘Karu’ did not quit the field. In 1965, at the National Track and Field events he lost to S. L. B. Rosa in the 5,000m. Yet, he won the Army 10,000m Road Race completing the course in 28 minutes and 18.2 seconds. Although in 1968 he won the 5,000m event he was placed second to Rosa in the 10,000m race.

This great champion bid adieu to competitive sports that year at the age of 38 years. In December 1974, he succumbed to an accident in Ampara, having shone in the field of sports during the period from 1962 to 1968, bringing profound sorrow to his admirers. (C.D)