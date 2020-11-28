Attempt to reimagine corporate wear

A Lankan entrepreneur who sacrificed a tech career in Silicon Valley to return home to Sri Lanka and launch his own apparel business is pushing an innovatively designed national dress for board room and event wear.

Says Asanka de Mel, CEO of LOVI Ceylon: “In today’s global economy, self-confidence is a must. And uniqueness a strategic advantage for any leader. With that in mind, I invite our forward-thinking leaders to wear LOVI’s refresh of the iconic Sri Lankan National dress.”

What is offered is a dress based on de Mel’s desire to establish a visual identity for all Sri Lankans regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, age or social standing. “If the whole of Sri Lanka is a team, what would our uniform look like?” asks de Mel, claiming that his new collection aptly titled ‘Reimagine’ does just that.

He said the new LOVI National for Corporate wear focuses on creating an easy uniform which is both businesslike yet confidently anchored in our roots. “A unique style statement, that can hold its own in any Corporate board room and is naturally suited to our climate,” he explains.

This collection also showcases a feminine version of the national dress for women, something hitherto unheard of. ” The traditional national does not take into account half of our people” said de Mel. “The Saree and Osariya involuntarily filled this void; however LOVI Nationals interpretation of the traditional National makes any woman feel feminine, powerful and chic. Even the Lama Saree (female child’s saree) gets a refresh, to create a timeless, elegant boardroom fashion statement.

All the company’s Ceylon garments are designed and made locally using Sri Lankan resources and craftsmanship to the fullest extent possible. The quality of finish that LOVI CEYLON demands is the same as that of any luxury design house, a company news release said.

“A similar quality garment would cost twice or thrice as much if made internationally. LOVI sources its fabrics and craftsmanship all from within our borders, keeping local communities, craftsmen and businesses thriving and earning through these difficult and uncertain times,” it added

“The new National by LOVI Ceylon aims to become standard office wear imbued of course with a style all of its own, simultaneously instilling in the wearer a sense of Confidence, National pride and a unique identity,” the release explained.

LOVI Nationals could be custom made or purchased from any of their shops at the One Galle Face Mall, Kandy City Centre or at Lakpahana, or else online at lovisarongs.com