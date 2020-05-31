Home  ⁄  Car Servicing & Repairs  ⁄  AUSLANK Mobile Mechanic

AUSLANK Mobile Mechanic

Unit 7/17-19 Kurrajong Rd, St.Marys, NSW 2760.

Email:mahindae@optusnet.com.au

Tel: 02 96235065
Mobile: 0416252999

Rego Inspections while you wait (in workshop)
Auto Air conditioning Specialists
EFI Diagnostic and Cord Clearing Service.
Full Range of Mechanical & Electrical Repairs
All Kinds of repairs and servicing to Japanese, European, Korean, Australian Cars and Light Commercials & 4-Wheel Drives.
Mobile Mechanic services also available.

COMPETITIVE PRICES!… We Beat Any written quote!!

