Aussie Brewer Joins With Dilmah To Launch Tea-Infused Ale

Source:B&T Magazine

Two of Australia’s most beloved rituals have been combined in one ground-breaking beer thanks to Port Adelaide’s Pirate Life Brewing and family tea company Dilmah.

The Australian-first collaboration has produced Tea and Biccies Brown Ale, combining the deliciousness of fresh beer with the refreshing taste and natural goodness of Sri Lankan black tea.









“We are planning to push the boundaries on what tea and beer can be,’’ said Pirate Life Brewing Founder Michael Cameron.

“Tea and Biccies are one of Australia’s most cherished simple pleasures and COVID has reminded us to appreciate these simple pleasures more than ever. This beer is a way to change up this ritual and provides a unique opportunity for more Australians to enjoy the taste,’’ Mr Cameron said.

Tea and Biccies Brown Ale, available from September 25, is made from hand-crafted malted barley, New Zealand hops and is infused with the global tea brand’s signature Single Origin Pure Ceylon Black Tea.

Mr Cameron said drinkers can expect the new brew to have rich malty aromas, with lifted notes of stone fruit and spice. On the palate, fine tannins, freshly baked biscuit, and a host of herbal undertones. It is 5.6 per cent ABV.

“Dilmah has based their business on garden fresh, ethically produced, high quality tea and we will continue to build on this ethos as we move through the future together as part of our ongoing collaborations.’’

Pirate Life and Dilmah – well known in Australia for its iconic advertising featuring the sign-off “Do Try It!” – will work closely together to produce a series of alcoholic beverages. Tea and Biccies was enjoyed by Dilmah Founder, Merrill J. Fernando at a Tea Party hosted by Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mr David Holly .

Dilmah Chief Executive Dilhan C. Fernando said he knew from the first taste of the Pirate Life beer “that this was no ordinary beer”.









“My father, Merrill J. Fernando – Mr Dilmah – was the original disrupter offering tea picked, perfected and packed right where it is grown with the love that only a tea grower can have for his produce. When he brought Dilmah Tea to Australia, he was the first tea grower in the world to offer his tea direct to consumers. It was only a matter of time, in the land where good tea and good beer are held in high esteem, before Dilmah tea would partner with a very passionate and disruptive team at Pirate Life,” Mr Fernando said.

Dilmah Founder, Merrill J. Fernando added, “We have a long association with Australia, the birthplaceofDilmahTea,andwiththeAustralianMissioninSriLanka. With travel restrictions preventing us from raising a toast of Tea & Biccies in Australia, the next best thing was doing it at Australia House, Colombo. High Commissioner David Holly graciously hosted a tea inspired afternoon tea, where the union of two national brews was celebrated. Tea Inspired cheers, Australia!”

The first small batch of Tea & Biccies Brown Ale will be available from select bottle shops in Australia from September 25.







