Australia assists Lanka’s anti-COVID drive

The Army Commander and the Australian High Commissioner in conversation

Source:Daily News

Showing a strong gesture of solidarity towards the role of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) in Sri Lanka as well as the members of Sri Lankan armed forces in their fight against the control of COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Department of Defence through the High Commission of Australia extended its support by way of handing over a large consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) overalls and gloves to Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head of the NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters.

The consignment, comprised of 10,200 high quality PPE overalls and 200,000 gloves, manufactured by Sri Lanka-based Australian firm Ansell to the value of AUD 150,000 was thus formally delivered by High Commissioner of Australia David Hollyto the Head of the NOCPCO, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on Wednesday.

The Australian High Commissioner, expressing support of the Australian Department of Defence to minimize further transmission of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka told the Head of NOCPCO that his government is committed to continue its support to Sri Lanka’s preparedness and response for COVID-19 through a variety of implementing partners.

Appreciative of the Australian symbol of solidarity and goodwill, Lieutenant General Silva acknowledged the generosity and extended his best wishes to the Australian Department of Defence for their brotherly understanding and solidarity. “We are very grateful to you for the support as this is a real need for our tri service personnel struggling to combat this threat. No country would say ‘no’ to this kind of assistance at this moment because everyone would need such protection at this hour to get the protection for others,” the Commander remarked.

