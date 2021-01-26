Australia Day 2021 Honours List – Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN (Honorary Consul for for Sri lanka in Queensland Australia)

Source: The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

The Governor-General is pleased to announce the following awards:

Mr Anthony Phillip SWAN

Carseldine QLD 4034

For service to the Sri Lankan community of Queensland.

eLanka and all its members are so proud of this achievement! Here’s a congratulations note from the former Hon Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney Mr. Lal Wickrematunge

My dear Anton,

My sincere wishes and congratulations are extended to you on being conferred with an OAM award. There is no gainsaying that you richly deserve such honour.

I am delighted that your services have been recognised by your adopted country though deservedly you should have been acknowledged for high merit by your country of birth, where the larger part of your services has been targetted over many years.

I feel sad and even inadequate for not having done enough to get Sri Lanka to recognise and honour you even though I did try with the then political authorities. I am certain that you are by now aware of the narrow thought processes within that community in our land who reflect on recognising themselves and their favourites over the deserving.

I feel vindicated and at the same breath elated that Australia has done that favour on behalf of both countries. Australia seems to grow in stature in my mind with each passing day as the one nation that gives her people a life of dignity, freedom and opportunity in an even-handed manner. Good on ya.

I take it that this honour is not restricted to you alone but a shared presentation with Bronwyn who has been your anchor through the difficult years. Take a bow lady.

Much as I would like to accept your intention to retire after a long inning my saner counsel prevail over that of common sense that you need to continue. Simply because there is none to replace you adequately. Selfish though it may sound from me it appears to be so.

Take a bow Anton. Take a bow with him, Bronwyn.

Oh, by the way, does OAM mean Onna Apey Miniha?

You may have to translate this for Bron.

Stay well and safe. My best as always.

*Lal Wickrematunge*



Note: Anton has been Honorary Consul for nearly thirty years and is probably the longest-serving Hon Consul of Sri Lanka. He was also the Dean of Consular Corps in Queensland this year.

Australia Day 2021 Honours List : https://www.gg.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-01/ad21_gazette_-_o_of_a.pdf