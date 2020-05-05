Australia extends support to Sri Lanka to flight pandemic

Source:MENAFN

(MENAFN – Colombo Gazette) The Australian High Commission in Colombo has extended its support to help Sri Lanka prepare for, and prevent, the spread of COVID-19, and to manage the social and economic impacts to come.

Issuing a press release, the Australian High Commission in Colombo highlighted the strong friendship between Australia and Sri Lanka, stating it goes back more than 70 years.

In the unprecedented global crisis unfolding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that friends continue to support each other.

Australia assisted Sri Lanka after the 2004 Tsunami, floods in 2015 to 2019, and the 2019 Easter attacks – and our support will continue into the future, it said.

Australia wants to keep our region safe, stable, prosperous and resilient. The COVID-19 pandemic represents a significant challenge for governments and communities globally – including Australia.

The Australian High Commission in Colombo said Australia has committed AUD 1.5 million to support Sri Lanka’s response to COVID-19. Since 5 March, Australia has been quick to respond to the Sri Lankan Government’s requests for support and to the needs of communities.

We have partnered with UN agencies and local partners to identify priorities and coordinate our response, it said.

Australia’s assistance has provided health equipment and support to the Sri Lankan Government, as well as providing crucial food and hygiene items to Sri Lankan communities, including:

Medical equipment to strengthen national laboratories and case management;

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline workers;

IT equipment to be used by officials to gather data for case management;

A risk communications campaign including key prevention messages;

Hygiene and sanitation items for women and families in lockdown areas; and

Dry food rations to 3,000 families in Batticaloa. (Colombo Gazette)

