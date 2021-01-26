AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR 2021 – Grace Tame – Advocate for survivors of sexual assault and #LetHerSpeak campaigner

Source: Australian of the Year

Grace Tame is an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual assault, particularly those who were abused in institutional settings.

From age 15, Grace was groomed and raped by her 58-year-old maths teacher, who was found guilty and jailed for his crimes. However, under Tasmania’s sexual-assault victim gag laws, Grace couldn’t legally speak out about her experience – despite the perpetrator and media being free to do so.

Assisted by the #LetHerSpeak campaign, who applied to the Supreme Court on Grace’s behalf, Grace won the right to publicly self-identify as a rape survivor.

Grace has demonstrated extraordinary courage – using her voice to push for legal reform and raise public awareness about the impacts of sexual violence.

She is a regular guest speaker for high-profile events and television programs and uses her media profile to advocate for other vulnerable groups in the community.