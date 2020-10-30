Australian Values Project – Australia Day 2021 Grants Program

The National Australia Day Committee (NADC) wants Australia Day 2021 to be a day for communities to come together to reflect, respect and celebrate the individual and collective efforts of Australians who put the wellbeing of others before themselves, supported their communities in a time of need and rose to the challenges of the extraordinary times in the last year. The central message of the campaign is that Australia Day is a day to reflect, respect and celebrate – we’re all part of the story

Australia Day 2021 Grants Program (see NADC Australia Day Fact sheet – Grants, attached, for further information )

To show its support for local government in these challenging times, the NADC is providing $8million in grants to help councils and not-for-profit organisations deliver COVIDsafe events that

encourage all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate on Australia Day 2021. The program, to be delivered with the assistance of the Federal Government and in collaboration

between the NADC and the Australia Day Network comprises:

$20,000 COVIDsafe Events Grants $1,000 Australia Day 2021 branding and collateral grants

The Grant Guidelines can be found on australiaday.org.au

Round Two: Opens 12 October 2020 and Closes 9 November 2020

Please see below Invitation to participate in the Briefing on Australia Day Grants Program. I hope the program is of interest to you and if so, that you are able to attend the briefing.