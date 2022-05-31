Avishya – India’s Largest Online Saree Store

Avishya was founded with a mission to showcase the magnificent beauty of traditional Indian Handloom sarees, clothing and handcrafted jewellery to a global audience of Indian women & Indophiles.

We see ourselves as a leading market maker for Indian handloom weavers and artisans. We connect India’s finest craftspeople to handloom connoisseurs across India and worldwide.

THE AVISHYA STORY…

It all began with the serendipitous discovery of a little known secret. While doing a consulting assignment for a high end retail client, the founders Jawahar and Kalai happened upon the amazing beauty and diversity of Indian handloom fabrics and handcrafted products. They were also astonished at,

– how fragmented this sector was (hundreds of small weaving villages and artisans spread across India)

– the extremely limited quantities in which these beautiful products were produced and made available and

– the uncomfortable shopping environments & inconvenient timings at which these products were currently retailed to customers

After meetings with multiple weavers, wholesalers, designers, brands and a few industry experts, they realized that there were very few avenues for these highly skilled weavers and artisans to showcase and market their fine products. The available platforms like handloom fairs / craft exhibitions conducted from time to time by trade councils and quasi government bodies (with their limited resources) were barely able to showcase the beauty and multiplicity of weaves, textures and techniques originating from hundreds of weaving clusters and artisans from across the country.

Why not create a platform on the internet which can bring together in one place the finest handcrafted merchandise made by Indian weavers, artisans and craftsmen? Why not offer consumers in India and around the world the option of browsing and shopping for these products from the comfort of their living rooms and bedrooms? With its worldwide reach and easy access, a world class online platform could be the perfect solution for creating a sustainable living for these fine artisans & weavers. Thus the Avishya story began…