Azithromycin antibiotic as palliation for COVID19-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Azithromycin antibiotic as palliation for COVID19-byDr Harold Gunatillake

Breaking News Test by French Medical Expert

The news on the TV, President Trump speaking, that Trump also received tentative approval from FDA to partner Z-pak medication, azithromycin, with the hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. Z-pak has been used to treat bronchitis.

Also, from internet, it is discovered:

A test was run by a team led by Dr. Didier Raoult MD PhD, an infectious disease expert from l’Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire in Marseille, France.

In that test, a total of 26 coronavirus patients were treated with hydroxychloroquine. Six (6) were also given an antibiotic, azithromycin. The patients who were treated with both the malaria drug and the antibiotic tested negative for COVID-19. Of those who were treated with just the hydroxychloroquine, 57.1% tested negative for the virus. Hydroxycloroquine is a milder version of chloroquine formerly used to treat malaria. And azithromycin has been

formerly used to treat bronchitis and is known as the Z-pak. There was no mention of any patient dying during the test.

My comments:

The western medical system has reached great heights and excels in investigatory procedures, advanced imaging techniques, health information technology in diagnosis of

diseases, and in the treatment of bacterial diseases with drugs that have been well tested on animals, antifungal topical and internal medications, but hasn’t reached similar heights in medications to eradicate viral conditions. When it comes to viruses, the western conventional system has so far found no virostatic or virocidals, unlike bacteriostatic antibiotics limit the growth of bacteria by interfering with bacterial protein production, DNA

replication, or other aspects of bacterial cellular metabolism, and this group includes, tetracyclines, sulphonamides trimethoprim and so on.

Bacteriocidal antibiotics kill bacteria by inhibiting the cell wall synthesis, include penicillin derivates, cephalosporins and so on.

Azithromycin the drug in question recommended as an antiviral agent,is normally used to treat different types of infections caused by bacteria, such as respiratory infections, skin infections, ear infections, eye infections and sexually transmitted diseases.



Azithromycin being an antibiotic can only fight certain bacteria. It is not effective against viral infections or as a pain reliever. In viral infections antibiotics have a place in case when a secondary infection is suspected.

So, to flog this drug as a virus killer is not quite right.

In the system of therapies, for the common flu virus, and cold (coryza) virus, and other viral infections, the medications available are to boost your immune system by taking large doses of vitamin C before the onset of the viral infection and zinc supplements which may shorten the duration of a cold, but there is no proof that it will prevent one, or ease symptoms such as your runny nose, or aching head. Remember zinc has its side effects.

Vaccines: Vaccines are attenuated (dead) forms of the specific virus, injected into fertilized hen’s eggs and incubated for several days to allow the virus to replicate. The fluid containing the virus is harvested from the eggs, and vaccines are prepared.

These vaccines contain the dead or attenuated forms when injected into humans cause an internal reaction to produce antibodies against that specific virus. This is referred to as active immunization.

Passive immunization: One could get the serum from patients cured of the disease, and that serum could be separated from the blood sample through centrifuging, and given to seriously ill patients to give a passive boost.

This is not effective as much as the active immunization innoculations before an epidemic

In the present climate giving such specific antibody containing serum to serious cases with respiratory distress, give some hope for a relief.

Our British Prime Minister should be treated with such serum for a hopeful relief.

For the current CoVID 19 virulent viral disease, to curtail the spread of the virus, social distancing, and washing your hands with soap and water or any sanitizer, frequently is the only hope available for the prevention of the spread among human beings At last, people realise this requirement and such distancing practises have curtailed the spread of the disease among people world-wide.

This discipline may have to be continued until a vaccine is available, possibly 18 months.

Sri Lankans and other Asians are lucky, because they have been consuming rasam, coriander soups, and other hot drinks containing herbs and spices from time immemorial, conveyed from their ancestors, as home remedies for viral infections. They may not cure, but the temporising factor eases the symptoms until the virus remains in the body which has its own lifespan. Westerners seem to drink hot chicken soups in such situations.



Coconut and palm kernel fat are the only tropical fruits that contain a fatty acid called Lauric acid which is anti-microbial killing the viruses, too.

Sri Lankans consume this fruit daily in curries, as pol sambol, and in most other cuisines.

It is believed that this tropical fruit has been of benefit to curtail the spread of the virus in Sri Lanka and other tropical countries.

In conclusion: There are no molecules discovered to kill viruses yet, in the Western conventional medical system.

So, it is hard to believe that a specific antibiotic that kills bacteria will do the same for viruses.

I am available on internet, or on my phones (61+295216728, or mobile 61+ 426351583 for any queries I could be of help

Website: www.Doctorharold.com

About the author:

Dr Gunatillake-Health editor is a member of the Academy of Medicine, Singapore. Member of the Australian Association of Cosmetic Surgery. Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (UK), Corresponding Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Member of the International Societies of Cosmetic surgery, Fellow of the International College of Surgery (US), Australian diplomat for the International Society of Plastic, Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Board member of the International Society of Aesthetic Surgery, Member of the American Academy of Aesthetic & restorative Surgery, Life Member of the College of Surgeons, Sri Lanka, Batchelor of Medicine & Surgery (Cey). Government scholar to UK for higher studies







