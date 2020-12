Bambalapitiya Flatters and Friends website – (Connecting Flatters from all over the world) – by Kumar Bhagwandas

www.bambalapitiyaflats.com

It is a website put together over 10 years ago by Kumar Bhagwandas and have been updating since, for The Bambalapitiya Flatters and Friends who are now scattered all over the world. There is enough information to keep someone busy for quite a while.

www.bambalapitiyaflats.com/