Bangladesh clinch maiden ODI series win over Sri Lanka

Mahmudullah Riyad plays a shot

Source:Dailynews

Mushfiqur Rahim played one of his best One Day International (ODI) knocks as Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 103 runs on the Duckworth and Lewis scoring method in the second match of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka yesterday.

Bangladesh also recorded their first-ever ODI series victory over Sri Lanka with one match to spare.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman brought up his eighth ODI century as Bangladesh went to a position of strength from a vulnerable state.

The ever-so-reliable batsman, who scored 84 off 87 deliveries in the first ODI, was dismissed for 125 off 127 deliveries as the hosts were bowled out for 246 in 48.1 overs. The diminutive batsman went at the crease after just seven deliveries and got out as the last man, trying to clear mid-off against Dushmantha Chameera, in the process collecting more than half the runs of the innings. In reply, Sri Lanka put up another disappointing batting performance as they finished on 141 for nine in 40 overs after their target was revised to 245 due to rain interruptions.

Sri Lanka’s main area of concern was the lack of partnerships during their 33-run loss in the first ODI and there was no improvement in that regard in yesterday’s game as well. The Bangladesh spinners got into action immediately with Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan scalping two quick wickets to put Sri Lanka in a spot of bother.

Off-spinner Miraz trapped Kusal Mendis in front after the right-hander scored 15 off 22 deliveries. It was a typical off-break from Miraz that went on to hit Mendis on his pads.

The batsman challenged the umpire’s decision but the review showed it would have gone to hit the leg stump.

Just a few overs before, in the 19th over of the game, premier all-rounder Shakib picked up the wicket of Pathum Nissanka to end yet another growing Sri Lankan partnership.

It was a shorter length delivery from Shakib and Nissanka tried to pull but could not time it due to the extra pace on the delivery.

The right-hander ended up scooping it in the air and Tamim Iqbal at mid-wicket took the catch following a fumble.

The pressure kept on mounting on Sri Lanka as off-spinner Miraz picked up the wicket of Dasun Shanaka as Sri Lanka collapsed to 104 for six in 30 overs.

Miraz claimed his second wicket of the game when Shanaka went for a sweep but a leading-edge saw the ball end up at the hands of Mahmudullah Riyad at mid-wicket.

