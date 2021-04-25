Basil Henricus was a top boxer and athlete par excellence

Source:Dailynews

Basil Henricus participated at the Helsinki Olympic Games in 1952 as a boxer. Born on October 3, 1922, Henricus, was educated at Royal College, Colombo. He participated at the Stubbs Shield Boxing Meet and won his weight at the age of 13 years. He was named as the Best Boxer and also won the Jayewardene Cup.

As a student in 1940 he participated in the Amateur Boxing Championships and won his weight defeating K. M. Fernando of the Ports Engineering Department and Ratnayake of the Royal Armoury and was awarded the Walsmly Trophy as the Best Boxer.

In 1941, as the Captain of the Royal Boxing Team, he won the Stubbs Shield for the College. For the first time he entered the National Boxing Championships in 1942 and won the featherweight class bout.

Basil, who served as a Sports Instructor during the period from 1941 to 1942 in the Essential Services Corps of the Royal Ceylon Navy, was appointed a second Lieutenant in 1943.

At the boxing events held that year, Basil was not only capable of defeating Eddie Gray, Corporal Wady and others but also helped Navy to win the Clifford Cup.

At the Layton Challenge Cup Meet, Basil defeated Eddie Gray for the third time. Defeating A. B. Murray and Royal Ceylon Navy’s Green, he won the National Championship. In the same year, he won the F. C. Jayewardene Trophy awarded to the Most Scientific Boxer. At the Layton Challenge Cup Meet held in 1945, he defeated the American boxer Anthony Silicato after a closely fought contest.

Basil safeguarded his championship in his weight class in 1946 but was forced to retire from the sport for two years from 1947, following a motorcycle accident.

He came into boxing once again and won the Government Services Boxing Championship in 1949. Although he lost to Ron Placher in 1950 at the Selection Trials for the Empire Games, he defeated D. V. Boderagama in 1952 to qualify for the Olympic Games.

However, at the Olympics, Basil most unfortunately lost in the very first bout. Basil excelled not only in boxing, but also in track and field events.

At the Defence Services track and field events held in 1944, he defeated Duncan White in the 100 yards. In the 220 yards, he came second to Duncan White. He was placed second in the long jump. (C.D)