“MELODIA MOTIYAM” A group of Indians from the state of Mangalore, living and working or studying in Dubai, who have formed themselves into a choir

This is the genuine Baila. Excellent diversion from our present restricted social activity.

Ami dogi Sezara

These folks are hip and cool

The Portuguese may have been cruel but they left behind some great music. Long live Vasco de Gama.

Note: Correction:

These are not ‘Batticaloa Burghers’. They are a group of Indians from the state of Mangalore, living and working or studying in Dubai, who have formed themselves into a choir.

“MELODIA MOTIYAM” (You can see details on the video). And there’s no such thing as a ‘Kaffringha language’. They are singing in the Konkani language, which is the local ‘tongue’ in Goa/Mangalore, former Portuguese colonies in India. Kaffrinya is a “music form” and dance… Baila







