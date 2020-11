Beach Wadiya’s boss Olwyn dies: Obituary WEERASEKERA – OLWYN

WEERASEKERA – OLWYN (Chairman Beach Wadiya), beloved husband of late Dawn Weerasekera, loving father of late Sudharshan and Natalie, father-in-law of Chandrani and Prasanna Chandrasekera, grandfather of Suhara, Vinuri, Liyara and Vonara, brother of late Dannister, late Gertrude, late Beatrice, late Irene, Ethel and late Eustace, expired. Cremation at Borella Cemetery, at 4 p.m. on 9th Monday November 2020. Cortege leaves Jayaratne Funeral Parlour at 3.45 p.m. 011090003