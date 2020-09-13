BEREAVEMENT – HILDA MULLER

MULLER : HILDA on 11.9.20. Dearly beloved wife of Douglas (dec), Loving mother & mother in law of Christopher & Doreen. Sister & Sister in law of the late Thelma & Donald Patternott, the late Percy & Cynthia Schokman (USA), the late Kenneth & Litticia Schokman, Audrey & Gladwin Gooneratne, Grace & the late Errol Van Houten, Louise & the late Nowell Hanibalsz, the late Olive & Rodney Schokman, Valerie & the late Peter Weerakoon, Charles & Sheelagh Schokman(UK) and Sylvia Ephraums.

Her body will be laid to rest at a Private burial at Bunurong Memoria Park on 15.9.2020.







