Big Match Hero JAYAMPATHI WEERASEKERA is no more

We are saddened to announce the passing of our 1967 cricket vice-captain Jayampathi Weeresekera. His remains lie at Kadugannawa Funeral Parlour (Fonseka mal shalawa). Cremation on 26th December 2020 (today) 4.00pm at Mahaiyawa Cemetry (Kandy).

Jayampathi was best known for his brilliant spell of medium-pace bowling against Trinity in 1967, when he took 6 for 33 in 19.4 overs in the first innings. The striking feature of his performance was that he clean bowled four of the top six Trinity batsmen. Jayampathi went on to capture 2 more wickets in the second innings when Trinity finished at 24 for 3 at stumps. He was awarded a special Eagle at the end of the game, not just for his match bag of 8 for 46 but also for his “pleasant disposition on the field and off” as recorded in the Antonian magazine. He spearheaded the Antonian attack with Bernard Balraj, collectively capturing almost 60 wickets in ten games for the 1967 season.

Following his debut season in 1966 under Nagendra, Jayampathi was selected to represent the Central Schools under-20 side. His profile in a leading newspaper read ” bowls medium pace intelligently, dependable right-hand bat and a brilliant fielder in any position”.

Rest In Peace, Jayampathi!




