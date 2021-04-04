Bishop Rayappu Joseph passes away

Source:Dailynews

Roman Catholic Bishop of Mannar Rt.Rev.Rayappu Joseph passed away at the age of 80 while receiving treatment in Jaffna yesterday morning.

Rev. Joseph was born on April 16,1940 on the island of Neduntheevu in the Northern Province. He was educated at St. Patrick’s College in Jaffna. He was a lecturer at St. Xavier’s Seminary, Jaffna.

He was mostly seen as a critic of the military’s conduct during the war. In July 1992, he was appointed Bishop of Mannar and was ordained as a bishop in October 1992. (SM)