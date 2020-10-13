Blessed Carlo Acutis; first Saint in jeans, T-shirt and a computer Wizard – By Anton Abeyesekera

“A Boy of the internet age and a model of holiness of the digital age” – Pope Francis

“First Saint dressed in Jeans, Sneakers and a sweater”

Source:Dailymirror

Image of 15-year-old Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 of leukemia, is unveiled during his beatification ceremony celebrated by Cardinal Agostino Vallini in the St. Francis Basilica in Italy (AFP)

“Today we see him again in his mortal body. A body that has passed in the years of burial through the normal process of decay, which is the legacy of the human condition after sin has removed it from God, the source of life. But this mortal body is destined for resurrection”. Carlo who was conferred the title Blessed on October 10 was a victim of the dreaded disease leukemia at the age of 15 and died in 2006. The teen was known for being a Computer wizard proficient in programming and did not have other interests which teenagers normally have. He was a very religious person from his early years, attended daily mass and had an intense love for Jesus and Virgin Mary. The heart of Acutis which is considered a Relic will be displayed in a glass reliquary in the basilica of St. Francis in Assisi.

The tomb of Carlo Acutis was opened in Assisi, his hometown prior to beatification and was found to be intact but not in-corrupt. The following is the statement of Archbishop Sorrentino of Assisi on October 1.

Blessed Carlo’s Mother Antonia

According to officials, a certain amount of reconstruction work was necessary on the face before display as Acutis had brain hemorrhage at the time of death. It is also mentioned that as a consequence he was in intense pain and he had offered his sufferings to God. Acutis’ tomb will be available for public veneration from the October 1-17 despite the restrictions imposed by the health authorities in view of the Corona pandemic.

He used his Computer skills to great advantage by investigating and compiling the illustrated details of Eucharistic Miracles around the World and thereafter together with his Mother Antonia Salzano produced the first Vatican Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition in 2004. Following this Exhibition it was also displayed in many countries including Sri Lanka and portrayed colourful exhibits with detailed descriptions which was in fact a fulfillment at least in part of the program of new evangelization of the world proposed by Pope John Paul II. These exhibits were also shown in a website constructed by Carlo “Miracoli Eucharistici”so that access to information was possible worldwide. In this website incidentally descriptions of the Miracles currently are also available in Sinhalese and Tamil as well due to the feedback provided by us. Pope Francis described him as follows “Carlo is a boy of our time. A Boy of the internet age and a model of holiness of the digital age.” A spokesperson in Assisi said. For the first time we will see a Saint dressed in jeans, sneakers and a sweater.”









Blessed Carlo Acutis

According to the Catholic News Agency, Carlo’s Mother Antonia, (pictured above) expressed that she was very much moved at seeing the Son’s body and further said “We hope that through the exposition of the Carlo’s body, the faithful can raise their prayers to God with greater fervor and faith who through Carlo invites us all to have more faith hope and love in Jesus and offer our prayers for all our brothers and sisters just as Carlo did in his earthly life. We pray that Carlo will intercede for all of us with God and obtain many Grace for us”. Carlo will ideally be a role Model for the Catholic youth all over the world. His love for Jesus and Virgin Mary and daily attendance at Holy Mass in the materialistic world of today is indeed a worthy act to follow.

Anton Abeyesekera with His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

Anton Abeyesekera, is a graduate in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Ceylon. His secondary education was at St. Benedict’s College where he excelled in Sports particularly Cricket and Hockey. He is also a Diplomate in Operations Management, and General Management from the National University of Singapore. He began his career at a leading commercial organisation Sri Lanka and in 2002, rose to the position of Director of Global Sourcing with the same organization’s parent company in the US. He served as a Consultant to the International Trade Centre in Geneva and was responsible for dissemination of information on W.T.O. agreements in Sri Lanka. After his retirement Anton, began his career as a writer and his first book was ‘Timely Messages of Mary’. As a sequel this was followed by a book titled ‘More Timely Messages from Mary’. He also wrote two other books ‘The Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition and the Incorruptible’ of the World. Except for the book on the Eucharistic Miracles the other three are also sold internationally by amazon.com.

He acquired information on Eucharistic Miracles of the World from the United States Association of Adoration based in Chicago and was introduced to Antonia Salzano Acutis, the mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis who held the Vatican Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition in Rome in 2004. This Exhibition was subsequently held throughout the United States and a few other countries. Anton obtained permission to hold this exhibition in Sri Lanka from His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith who formed a committee to conduct the Exhibition under the Chairmanship of Bishop Emmanuel Fernando. The exhibition was unique in that the descriptions were in all three languages – English Sinhalese and Tamil – with colourful illustrations. The translations were expedited by Rev. Fr. Sanath Fernando CSSR. The Exhibition of 140 Eucharistic Miracles in 70A boards was held in Churches in most dioceses. Anton was closely associated with Antonia Sazano Acutis, mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, and the Website Constructed by Carlo and Antonia carry the descriptions of the illustrated miracles in Sinhalese and Tamil.







