Blue Christmas Elvis Cover Sung By Gehan Gunasekera
“Blue Christmas” is a Christmas song written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson and most famously performed by Elvis Presley. It is a tale of unrequited love during the holidays and is a longstanding staple of Christmas music, especially in the country genre. This version is my tribute to the Elvis Presley Version. Thank you to Gail, Bernadene, Penny, Melody, Crystal, Jane, Gloria, Lynda and I am sure I have forgotten some, and sincerely apologise for that, but hope you enjoy this song all the same. Have a happy & blessed Christmas, but, I’ll be back in a few days, with a few more Christmas tunes. For all those who asked for the Jim Reeves version of “Blue Christmas” I promise I’ll have that version recorded for you, and will upload soon (Before Christmas!!!!!)
Hope you like hearing this popular Christmas tune
Vocals Gehan Gunasekera
Music by CBS Studios