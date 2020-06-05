Blue Ocean Group of Companies



One of Sri Lanka’s most dynamic conglomerates, the Blue Ocean Group of Companies engage in Real Estate, Construction, Engineering, Trading, Education, Corporate Consultancy and many other fields. We focus on reaching potential markets through their international networks while enhancing and expanding their existing markets. Our present key markets include the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and East Asia.

The sheer success of Blue Ocean Group is exclusively the result of our ability to provide unique services under one roof for our clients, based on our principles. Our group comprises about 30 companies that operate in various fields in Sri Lanka and abroad. Our main business fields are Construction and Real Estate, in which we possess global experience by finishing and undertaking groundbreaking constructions.

The Group’s fully owned subsidiary Link Engineering (Pvt) Limited, which has gained great reputation locally and internationally, has already cemented the position of the Blue Ocean Group in construction as its leader. It has over 34 years of experience of the construction field through which it has gained many accolades for the excellence.

Our strength is our high-profile Chartered Architects, Chartered Engineers, Chartered Accountants and other Industry Professionals. With such strong leaderships, we continue to grow with our every step while consolidating our team under one roof.

With this growth, the group further strengthens their position and approach high revenue projects thereby assuring their brand an enviable position not only in Sri Lanka but also in the international market such as The UAE, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Blue Ocean Group says ‘what it can do and does properly what it says’. Our real estate division has proven this fact many a time. We completed our newest residential projects in Mount Lavinia in time, and handed over the deeds to the apartment purchasers within days after the completion. In addition, the Group has already commenced and is developing new luxury apartments in prime locations such as Mount Lavinia, Nugegoda, Wellawatte, Bambalapitiya and Kollupitiya.

