Bondi Dental

Bondi Dental is a reputable, well regarded dental practice located in Bondi Beach, Bondi Sydney, offering high-quality dental services to the local Bondi community; the Eastern Suburbs; Sydney and its surrounding areas.

Conveniently located in the Eastern Suburbs – Bondi Beach, Bondi in Sydney, Bondi Dental’s group of professionals have combined experiences of over 60 years in all aspects of dentistry.

Bondi Dental’s present premises has been established as a dental centre for over 30 years and has recently been renovated with modern décor, pleasant colour schemes, fresh flowers, and piped music to provide patients with a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.

Surgical (or ‘an invasive’) procedure
* Any surgical or invasive procedure carries risks. Before proceeding, you should seek a second opinion from an appropriately qualified health practitioner.

FREE PARKING
Bondi Dental provides free parking facilities at the rear of the building.

Business Website Address: Bondi Dental
Business Phone Number: (02) 9365 7187

