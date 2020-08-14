







“Boogie Woogie Baby” – By Des Kelly

Her name was Rosalee, and there was this song written for her, by an ardent admirer no doubt. Micki Muster was his stage name and he was also a pianist who performed this dedication to Rosalee, everywhere he went, including Australia. In addition to being very pretty, Rosalee was also a dancer of no mean ability.

I have decided to “post” this superb video on eLanka, to show everyone out there what dancing is all about. Featuring all the top dancers of our time, dancing to the backing of “Hey Rosalee”, and I promise that anyone who loves dancing of any sort will love to play this one,

over and over again. Enjoy this one and remember all the greats like Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Vera Ellen & many others, dancing their hearts out for you. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

