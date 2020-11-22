Botham’s grandson gets Wales rugby call-up

London, Tuesday: The grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham received his first call-up into the Wales rugby squad in dramatic style on Monday ahead of this weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup international against Georgia.

James Botham, a 22-year-old flanker, was set to start for the Cardiff Blues against Benetton Treviso.

But just over an hour before Monday’s kick-off it was announced he had been withdrawn from the Pro14 fixture. Fans will have to wait until Thursday, when Wales coach Wayne Pivac announces his team to play Georgia, to discover whether former Wales Under-20 international Botham is in line for a full Test debut against the Lelos at Llanelli on Saturday.

Botham is the son of Liam Botham, a former professional cricket, rugby union and rugby league player, who appeared for Cardiff in the 1990s.