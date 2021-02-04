Boyagoda one of the finest cricketers produced by Trinity-by Hafiz Marikar

Hasitha Boyagoda

Source:Dailynews

One of the top cricketers to come out of Kandy in recent times is Sri Lanka Under-19 cricketer and record breaker Hasitha Rajeendra Bandara Boyagoda, who is a product of Trinity College’ and one of the most successful cricket captains who won the school’s highest award, the Ryde Gold Medal for the year 2017. The medal is awarded each year to the Best all-round Student. He was also presented with a special cricket award and Sportsman of the Year award at the annual prize giving. He won the Observer – Mobitel Schoolboy Cricketer of the year award 2018 at the 40th Observer – Mobitel School Cricket Award Ceremony.

Hasitha was on the bench for two crucial under 19 world cup matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan but in the Plate quarter final against Kenya at Christchurch he smashed the highest Under19 ODI score – 191 runs off 152 balls with 28 fours and two sixes. He broke New Zealander Jakob Bhula’s record for the highest score in an Under 19 ODI, which was made just six days previously against the same team Kenya. Sri Lanka won the contest by 311 runs and later went onto win the Plate title

Hasitha, a fine all-rounder bats right hand and bowls off spin. He has captained his school at under 13 (2011), Under15 (2013), Under17 (2015),1st Xl (2017/18) and also led the Central Province Schools Under15 (2013) and Under19(2016) sides. He has represented Sri Lanka under 19 team on the tour to Australia in 2017 where he was the vice-captain. He has represented Sri Lanka under 19 teams on six occasions and also toured South Africa 2016, Under19 Asia Cup(SL) 2016, South Africa (SA) 2017, Australia (Aus) 2017, Under19 Asia Cup(Malaysia) 2017, Under19 World Cup (NZ) 2018.

He became the under 17 Division one best all-rounder, His first major award was the all island runner-up (2014). In the 99th big match against St. Anthony’s College in 2016 he won the best batsman’s award, in the100th big match (2017) he won the man of the match award and in the 101st big match (2018) – the best batsman and man of the match awards. In the 36th One day encounter (2017) he won the man of the match award and in the 37th one day encounter (2018) – the best batsman and man of the match awards. He became the first Trinitian to score a century in the Trinity-Antonian one-day encounter.

Then debuting for the Sri Lanka under 19, in the test match against South Africa he made 79 not out in June 2016. On his One day debut he made 82 vs Nepal in December 2016 and then the world record 191 vs Kenya. He scored two centuries in the under 19 World Cup (191 vs Kenya and 116 vs West Indies).

Hasitha started his cricket at junior level, and was first coached by an old Rajan Harold Ranasinghe, at under 18 level by Lasith Randunu and Indika Fernando and at senior level by Sampath Perera and Kavinda Jayasuriya,Sri Lanka under19 coaches Roy Dias, Chaminda Vaas, Ajith Ekanayake and Upul Chandana guided him during the junior World Cup At club level, he is with NCC from 2018.