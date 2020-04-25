“BRADMAN OF OLDE CEYLON” – By Des Kelly

Names come and go, but some live on forever.

This is one that will never be forgotten as long as Cricket is played in what is now Sri Lanka. Mahdevan Sathasivam was not just a top Cricketer, he was an entrepreneur who loved organizing entertainment in general, for thousands of cricket fans who would flock around, just to get a glimpse of him, never refusing to sign autographs and obviously loving every minute of keeping his fans happy.

He was quite a Character, born in 1915, and dying in 1977, aged 61 & a half years, was named by Garry Sobers as the best batsman on Earth, and South Africa’s Captain,,the great Frank Worrell said of “Satha”, “he is the best batsman that I have ever seen”.

I am not sure about the reason, maybe she didn’t like

Cricket, but Mahdevan was also accused of killing his wife, but I hasten to add that he was acquitted of the charge.

I hope that all my readers of eLanka enjoy this story about one of their greatest Cricketing heroes, now gone.

R.I.P. Mahdevan Sathasivam, may the green turf lie gently over you. You were certainly one of the best Sportsmen of

Our Lovely Island Home.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

