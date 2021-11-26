The merge with Compelled By Love solidifies this search. Compelled By Love not only share a similar philosophy, mission and vision with Operation Hope but our values are also very aligned. So, after many conversations, meetings and prayer, Operation Hope merged with Compelled By Love at the start of July 2021. As part of our work both local and overseas, Operation Hope has been privileged to be part of many people’s stories and for this we are truly thankful. Our impact is your impact, so we are grateful that you have journeyed with us. To learn more about our history and impact please click here. This exciting new phase will ensure our 87-year legacy that was started by Shelton Schokman Snr in Sri Lanka will continue, that our resources will be shared and maximised, that our work will be more efficient and as a result, our impact increased. To learn more about CBL and the merge please click here. Fiona will continue on the CBL Board and as paid staff managing the projects in Sri Lanka, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Rwanda and India. If you have any questions about the merge or would like to continue to give of your time and resources, please do not hesitate to contact Fiona at fiona.grech@cbl.org.au. You will continue to receive news and updates as we merge our database with CBL. But if you’d like to learn more about CBL, please visit the Compelled By Love website , like us on Facebook and on Instagram.