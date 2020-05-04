BREAKING NEWS

New COVID19 Mobile Testing sites now available!

Dear Tibertius

As part of our coronavirus testing blitz 6 new metropolitan mobile testing sites will commence operation on and from 9am 2 May 2020. This will bring the total number of mobile testing sites to 12. The new testing sites are at the following shopping centres:

* Box Hill Central Shopping Centre

* Eastland Shopping Centre

* Westfield Southland Shopping Centre

* Westfield Knox Shopping Centre

* The Glen Shopping Centre

* Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre

All of these mobile testing clinics will operate as drive through testing sites only. There will be nurses onsite to triage, doctors will be on site to provide referrals as well as pathology collection staff. It will be a one-stop shop.

To be tested, people will need to bring their Medicare cards, and if they don’t have one, at least one form of photo identification will be required – such as a driver’s license or student card (this means international students will also be able to be tested).

Flashing road signs – will be situated on main roads around the centres to advertise to people that free COVID testing is happening.

A full list of all 12 mobile testing sites is below. If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, please visit one of our mobile testing centres to get tested. Results will be advised in 24-48 hours.

Warm Regards

Sonja Terpstra MP

Member for the Eastern Metropolitan Region