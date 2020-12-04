Breaking the stigma through music-By Gabriella Payne

Tanila tackles mental health through the lyrics on his debut EP.

Source:Dandenong.starcommunity

Mental health struggles are often taboo in conversation and hidden behind closed doors, but for one Melbourne musician, the Covid-19 lockdown inspired him to try and break down these barriers – and what better way to spread the message than through the universal language of music?

‘Raw Intense Pain’ is the debut EP from Endeavour Hills artist Tanila De Silva; a record that combines catchy riffs and urban beats with powerful lyrics taking a deeper look at mental health issues and discussing struggles openly.

Mainly written and produced whilst in lockdown, Tanila labelled the EP a “Covid cross collaboration”, a joint project between himself and London-based rapper Vithun and featuring other artists from all corners of the world, including America, Canada and The Netherlands.

Tanila said it was a “cool and unique experience” to be able to collaborate on this record with many other artists and that it was the perfect opportunity to spread the message of mental health awareness.

“I think music works as a platform for every person on this planet to relate to,” Tanila said.

“It’s the perfect way for people to be more aware that these types of issues do exist and they can’t just be swept under the rug.”

Instead of typical songs about love and heartbreak, Tanila decided to think outside the box and take this opportunity to tackle issues including anxiety, depression and suicide.

“I really wanted to open up my own musical journey with something a bit more important and dear to my heart,” Tanila said.

“These topics are often both taboo in life and in music. You’re not meant to really talk about this, specifically from my ethnicity or background which is South East Asian… you know, mental health doesn’t really ‘exist’ per se, which is wrong.”

Tanila’s unique approach to songwriting throughout this EP raises important discussions amongst listeners, especially after a year that has left many reeling and facing challenges that are all too real.

According to Beyond Blue, “one quarter of Australians will experience an anxiety condition in their lifetime” and “one in seven Australians will experience depression” at some point – and after the difficulties that 2020 brought, these numbers are only expected to increase.

With many of us forced into isolation and the looming threat of the pandemic in the air, anxiety and depression have been apparent in society this year more than ever and Tanila believes that many Australians “weren’t aware of the dangers and implications of not looking after your mental health”.

Tanila openly discusses his own experiences with mental health issues, in day to day life but now also through his music, and encourages others to do the same.

“I think it’s imperative that the conversation be spread,” he said.

“I personally had a friend commit suicide, coincidentally while this was in production just a few weeks ago, which caught all of us by surprise. She was just such a bright, bubbly character and for her to go through these things and the fact that no one even saw it coming is just terrible.”

Tanila hopes that by spreading the message that it’s OK to talk about personal struggles openly, that he can “help people to understand that they’re not the only ones who may be going through a rough patch in their life and there’s always going to be other people out there that can potentially help”.

“I think it’s very important that the message is sung and spread across anyone and everyone and that people can open up about their feelings and it’s not weak to do so,” he said.

The EP is out now on all streaming services and has recently been uploaded to ABC’s Triple J Unearthed radio page, where Tanila hopes to gain some airplay in the future and spread the message further.

To listen to his music, search ‘Tanila’ or visit https://ditto.fm/raw-intense-pain