“Brief introduction of the arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka)”.By Noor Rahim

“Brief introduction of the arrival of the Malays in Ceylon (Sri Lanka)”.

It is a known fact that our Ancestral Motherland was Indonesia.

The Archipelago consists of 17,500 Islands; of which 6,000 are inhabited in an area of 741,100 Sq. Miles; and stretches 2,300 miles (3,700 kms) from East to West .

There are 250 to 300 Distinct Cultural Groups; and as many as 700 Languages/Dialects.

The Main Ethnic Groups of the Indonesian Archipalago:

SUMATARA – ACHINESE

MINANGKABAU

JAWA – BETAWI

CIREBONESE

JAVANESE

MADURESE

SUNDANESE

KALIMANTAN – BANJARESE

DAYAK

SULAWESI – BUGINESE

TORAJA

PAPUA – MELANESIANS

PAPUAN

LESSER SUNDA

ISLANDS – BALINEES

MANGGARAI

SUMBA

SUMBAWA

MALUKU ISLANDS – MOLUCCANS/AMBONESE

Prelude:

It is a known fact that the migrant Malay fishermen & traders from the Indonesian Archipelago arrived in Ceylon way ahead of the influx of vast known bodies of Malays in later years; which is well before the documented arrival at various stages in later years. These fishermen/traders had landed in the South & South Eastern coasts of Ceylon and hence there is clear proof; as seen by the name of Hambantota (which was earlier called Sampantota) & Samanthurai (which is derived from Sampan Thurai). The popular belief is that the name Hambantota was derived (at the time of the British) as the Sinhaese called the folks “Hamba Keranno” and hence the name Hambantota.









There is also the story that many of the ancient Kings of Ceylon had Malays as their body-guards.

It was in the mid-13th century that a Javaka King of Tambralinga Kingdom, CHANDRABHANU SRI DHAMARAJAH invaded Ceylon from the North; with the main purpose of acquiring/ plundering the Buddhist relics in Ceylon. He was repelled (defeated by King Parakrama Bahu II from the Sinhalese Kingdom of Dambadeniya). Chandrabhanu retreated in defeat and secured the Tamil Throne for himself.in the Province of Jaffna. He was subsequently defeated by the Pandyan dynasty from Tamil Nadu and met his demise. His son SAVAKANMAIDAN; took over and was to soon be ousted by the Pandyans.

Thambralinga Kingdom comprised of parts of Siam; Malaya & Sumatera. After the demise of Chadrabhanu it is said that the Kingdom got split up and absorbed by the respective/individual countries themselves. Being a devout Buddhist he is credited with the construction of the “Phrae Boromadhatu” Stupa in Southern Thailand.









During the British Regime’s conquest to capture the Kingdom of Kandy a Malay Mercenary Prince SANGUNLO fought for the Sinhala Kings and led a contingent of Sinhala Troops and was killed by the British in Battle. In addition they apprehended a deserter from the Rifle Regiment named “Odeen” aka. William O’Deen (a Malay of Ambonese origin; who served as a Drum Major with the Regiment). He was sentenced to death for treason; but given a reprieve and sent to a Penal Colony in Perth, Australia.

The arrival of Malays with the Dutch Army:

The Dutch VOC acting on behalf of the Dutch occupied the East Indies Islands in the very early part of the 17th Century.

They established their Trade Centre and Main Administrative Headquarters in Batavia.









Because this was their Central Hub all trade inside the archipelago as well as from other foreign countries converged on Batavia for their trade purposes.

The various peoples of the archipelago too converged to this City; and was the practice for each Ethnic Group to create their own Kampongs.

Thus for the purpose of communicating with each other a common language was automatically created and was known as “Bazaar Malay” or “Bahasa Campuran”.

It was very long after that Bahasa Indonesia was created and officially designated as the Official Language of Indonesia. Hence the “Bahasa Campuran” that our ancestors brought along was much older than the present day “Bahasa Indonesia/Melayu”

In the early 17th century the low country of Ceylon was ruled by the Portuguese in a rather iron-fisted and brutal manner – grossly intimidating and ill-treating the indigenous peoples of the land. Their conquest to rule the whole country always ended in dismal failure. Though undocumented there is a possibility that there were mercenary Malay soldiers; particularly of Ambonese origin that served with the Portuguese. The Portuguese were defeated and driven away from the islands by the Dutch.









In the year 1638; the King of Kandy invited the Dutch to Ceylon on a Kandyan Treaty to oust the Portuguese from the coastal areas that they ruled. The Dutch accepted this invitation as it was their intention to control the much sought after “Spice Route”.

It was in the year 1640 that our Malay Ancestors arrived in Sailan with the Dutch Armed Forces.

On defeating the Portuguese the Dutch forces occupied the Forts; Garrisons and other Fortifications that ringed the coastal regions of Ceylon; in addition to improving and strengthening these defence positions.

Mention needs to be made that wherever the Malay troops were garrisoned they also built mosques to continue with their Islamic Faith.

It was in the year 1642 that the Dutch Administration decided to exile the Royalty and their retinue and other high ranking dissidents to Sailan.

They also brought along with them their own Language; traditions & customs; handicraft & culinary prowess; sports prowess; artistic talents; and their “Easy-Going” way of life.

The language they brought was the “Bazaar Malay” and the writing (script) was in “Huruf Jawi/Botak”. It was not long before the language became only a “Spoken Language”.

Dutch Handover to the British.









The Dutch ceded/handed over control of Sailan (Ceylon) to the British in 1796, under the DeWitt Agreement.

The Dutch Authorities in Java ordered their Administration in Colombo to withdraw back to Batavia; but to leave the Javanese troops in Sailan as they feared that they would create a security problem if returned to Batavia. Hence 5 Companies of Malays were transferred into the British Army by the Dutch; which led to the formation of the Malay Rifle Regiment to be later renamed as The Ceylon Rifle Regiment.

The conquest to capture the Kandyan Kingdom saw the British engagement in two wars:

The First Kandyan War – 1803:

The first Kandyan War was waged during the year 1803. The war was launched on the instigation and conspiracy of the one of the Kandyan King’s Ministers, Pilmatalawe, who defected to the British. One of the contingents of the Kandyan King’s Army was commanded by a Malay Prince named Sangunglo. He was however killed by the British Forces in the battle.









The British forces retreated in defeat; suffering huge casualties in Battle and also through the hardship endured in the very rough terrain and ill health (malaria etc.) adding to the toll in casualties. It is also known that many of the troops deserted; and amongst them was one Malay soldier (a native of Ambon) named Odeen (also known as William O’Deen). He was to be later apprehended at the end of the 2nd Kandyan war in 1815; charged for treason and sentenced to be executed. However the sentence was not carried out and instead he was exiled to a Penal Colony in New South Wales. Australia.

It was also during this retreat that the Kandyan forces besieged a garrison manned by the British forces. The garrison under Major Adam Davie was compelled to surrender by the Kandyan forces with promise of safe conduct out of the region. But this was not to be. Major Davie was soon to be executed and the personnel of the garrison massacred. During the surrender two Malay soldiers namely Captain Noordeen and his brother Karaeng Sapinine were summoned by the King of Kandy and invited join the Kandyan forces. They refused stating that they had sworn allegiance to the British Crown and wouldn’t renege on this vow. A few days later they were again given the opportunity to serve the King; which was turned down. The King was angered; and had them executed. This act of the two brothers no doubt speaks well for the integrity, loyalty and bravery of our Malay ancestors.

The Second Kandyan War – 1815:

Over ten years lapsed since the 1st Kandyan War and the Kandyan Kingdom was having a growing rift between the Native Nobility and King Rajasinghe; which led to the virtual invitation by the Nobility for the British to invade the Kingdom. In 1815 the British Expeditionary Forces invaded the Kandyan Kingdom and captured the King. The deposed King Sri Vikrama Rajasinghe was exiled to Vellore in South India; where he died 17 years later.

In March of 1815 the British signed a Treaty called the “Kandyan Convention” with the Nobility of the Kandyan Kingdom; which was in fact an “Agreement of Annexation”, with other stipulations in keeping with the governance of the land.

With the signing of this “Convention” the British were ultimately able to take control of the whole Island of Sri Lanka which had eluded the two earlier Colonial Powers.









One of the most important points in the Agreement was: “The religion of Buddhism was declared inviolable and its rights to be maintained and protected”. This was one of the reasons for the “Uva Rebellion” of 1817 – 1818; which was also called by some as the 3rd Kandyan War.

The effects of disbanding of the Malay Regiment:

Mention has to be made that on the disbanding of the Ceylon Rifle Regiment, the Malay Servicemen were absorbed/joined the Armed Services; Police Services; The Prison Department; The Fire Brigade; The Railway Department – to name some of the “high risk” occupations that our ancestors thrived on.

Their versatility in the many facets of the fabric of Sri Lanka is known – be in whatever fields’ one can imagine that require surmounting to get the job done.

The Sri Lankan Malays have always given back to the Country of their adoption with dignity; sincerity & loyalty, and with supreme purpose in blood, sweat & toil. Without in as much as asking – what can the Country give back to us? However, they remain unsung and unheralded for their noble contributions. Hopefully the due recognition will come from the highest in the land; and is forthcoming in the immediate future. The truth must prevail once the higher authorities will wake up to recognize the erstwhile and patriotic contributions of the Sri Lankan Malays to the Country. For the Malays do not seek favours; but due recognition for their contributions to their adopted Motherland.

Noor Rahim

February 17, 2019







