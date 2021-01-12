Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Brief video footage taken in1930, 1944, & 1945 around Kandy, Ceylon

Brief video footage taken in1930, 1944, & 1945 around Kandy, Ceylon

Kandy, Ceylon 1944 in color

 

Kandy, Ceylon 1945 (in color)

Railway Crossing in color 1945, Sri Lanka

 

Kandy, Ceylon 1930 (in color)

 

