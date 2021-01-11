British-Sri Lankans recognized in Queen’s Honor List

Source:Ceylontoday

Several British-Sri Lankans were among those honored in the 2021 New Year’s Honors List.

Dr. Shikandhini Kanagasundrem was recognized for outstanding services in Microbiology and Infection Prevention & Control, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K.

Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey earned a CBE for his outstanding services and global contributions to Science, Education, and Research over the last 30 years. Prof. Silva has conducted major research activities in China, India, Sri Lanka, and the UK.

Professor Mohan Edirisinghe was granted the OBE and now holds the Bonfield Chair of Biomaterials in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at University College London (UCL). He has been in the frontline of advancing new methods to manufacture modern materials, especially in healthcare. His invention for producing micro-bubbles and nanoparticles has established new methods of manufacturing drug delivery systems.

Professor Ramani Moonesinghe is a professor of Perioperative Medicine and Consultant Anaesthetist at the University College London. She receives the OBE for services to Anaesthesia, Perioperative, and Critical Care. She was the clinical lead for the national critical care response to the COVID-19 pandemic in her NHS England role.

Gajan Wallooppillai, a former Conservative councilor in Richmond earned the OBE for services to Equality and Community Cohesion. Former Royal Borough of Kingston-Upon-Thames local councilor, he currently serves as the Special Advisor to the Conservative Party Chairman and the party’s International Secretary.

Mohamed Hazrath Haleem Ossman received the OBE for services to the Sri Lankan community in the U.K.

The Queen’s New Year’s Honors List highlights the achievements made by people across the UK in different sectors including sport, the arts, and media, education, health, and science.

View the full New Year Honors list here https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/63218/supplement/N1