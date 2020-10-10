British Tamils Forum (BTF) and Hindu Council United Kingdom (HC UK) met with High Commission of India

The British Tamils Forum (BTF) has long recognised the emergence of India as a global power and the role it plays in fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil people in the island of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and respect. Tamils have very long historic ties with India in cultural, religious and linguistic spheres and have always considered themself as natural allies of India.

Today, BTF together with our long term partner organisation, Hindu Council UK (HC UK) met with Indian High commission officials in London to discuss the situation affecting the Tamils including Resettlement, Reconstruction, and Development in the war affected Northern and Eastern provinces and in the plantation areas of Sri Lanka.









Discussions started with BTF appraising the High Commission officials on the joint Diaspora communication that has been sent to the Prime Minister of India regarding the joint statement issued at the end of the India-Sri Lanka Virtual Bilateral Summit on 26 September 2020. Then the people-to-people relationships being maintained from time immemorial between India and the Tamils living in the island of Sri Lanka were reviewed extensively. Measures to improve the socio economic conditions were identified and the urgent need to undertake the connectivity projects, including the construction of a sea bridge connecting Mannar island in Sri Lanka with Thanushkody in India, were discussed in detail.

BTF’s long term strategy is to engage with India through political and diplomatic means by recognising the geopolitical significance of India in the region. BTF shares the same strategic vision with India, for a peaceful neighborhood that ensures stability in the region and protects India’s long term security and defense interests in its southern borders.

BTF has been continuously engaging with New Delhi based political parties since 2010. This included meeting with the then BJP leader Shri. Nitin Gadkari in 2011, former External Affairs Minister late Smt. Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP officials, and Minister of State for External Affairs Shri. Muralitharan.

Our long standing Indian community partner, the influential HC UK facilitated our meetings with the Indian High Commission officials in London. The diplomatic engagements will continue in London and New Delhi to further deepen the understanding between Tamil Diaspora and India in addition to strengthen the strategic ties between India and Tamils in the North, East, and plantation areas of the island of Sri Lanka.

