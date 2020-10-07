BUILDING TRUST, BRICK BY BRICK

While many project management companies advertise on colorful billboards throughout Sri Lanka, there has been a smaller team working quietly and steadily delivering luxury residences and hotels on the southern province of Sri Lanka. Their advertising stems from word-of-mouth, and has kept them on track and running for over eight years.

Boasting an album of exceptional houses and hotels in Sri Lanka with examples such as:- Palm Hotel in Ahangama, Salty Pelican in Hiriketiya, the majestic Monara House in Thalpe, Maddox House and Riziq Villa on Koggala lake, Kumbura Villa in Koggala and Blue Bay hotel in Dikwella, – have consolidated Shakticola’s reputation for inspirational building design and luxury interiors in Sri Lanka.









Even though their luxury editions are quite sort after, Shakticola’s new concept designed Paddy Bungalows were created with affordability in mind for minimalist living. Designed with touches of simple luxuries it was created for people looking for a weekend getaway or a holiday home, and a perfect place for retirees to live year-round.

One of the bungalows hi-lights are their Living spaces. Thoughtfully created and designed, integrating indoor-outdoor living with consideration for open areas and spaces to enjoy the tropical surroundings. The Bungalow will include three phase electrical power, main water supply, air conditioning in bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout the home.

Bungalows are 1300 sq ft and land size is 28 perches and a plunge pool to cool down on hot days. This home and land package is offered at a price of US$198,000, and clients are welcome to maximize and customize to their taste and comfort. These beautiful bungalows are being built in the small village town of Heenatigala, completely off the beaten track with nothing but glorious views of the paddy fields and jungles.

Dynamic, versatile and detail-focused, the Shakticola team creates extraordinary spaces, delivered with passion, in collaboration with the very best.

A very good place to start if you are looking to build quality, build on schedule and on budget. Complete transparency is the key to this team’s success.

For more info, please see www.shakticola.com and for inquiries regarding the Paddy Bungalows, please email us at design.build.shakticola@gmail.com.







