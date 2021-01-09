Burundi to Bledisloe: The African refugee who’ll sing Australia’s anthem at Bledisloe III-By Tom Decent

Burundian refugee David Nduwimana with Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke and wife Kylie Virtue-Clarke. CREDIT:STU WALMSLEY/RUGBY AUSTRALIA

Source:SMH

Seven years ago, musician David Nduwimana said a tearful goodbye to his family and fled the politically unstable African country of Burundi, fearing for his safety.

When Nduwimana arrived in Australia he had an economics degree, little more than a guitar on his back and didn’t know a single person.

Having applied for a protection visa, Nduwimana wanted to learn the Australian way of life, so immersed himself in the culture. He did so by learning the Australian national anthem.

One Sunday in 2016, Nduwimana bumped into Rob Clarke, now the interim chief executive at Rugby Australia, and his wife Kylie at St Matthews Church in Manly.

The trio struck up a conversation. Nduwimana had fallen in love with Australia and Clarke didn’t hesitate to throw an arm around a man living in fear that he’d be forced to return to his war-torn country and go through more trauma associated with a previous life. “I want to have you in my house and a part of my family,” Clarke told Nduwimana. “You’re going to live here, feel at home and you belong here.” For just over a year, Nduwimana moved in with the Clarke family. His music career was flourishing at the church while he also worked at Commonwealth Bank, trying to forget about what he’d left behind and praying he’d be granted permanent residency. “Rob was there through the ups and downs,” Nduwimana said. “He’s just holding you, giving hugs, giving some love. He saw me cry many times. He saw me when I couldn’t do anything because you feel like you’re in limbo and don’t know what’s happening. You miss your family and friends and people around you. “But because you have someone holding your hand, you feel the future is assured and bright. You feel like you belong somewhere.